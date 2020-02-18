Conway police arrest man accused of shooting person multiple times

Deangelo Vereen-Price (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | February 17, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 7:39 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have made an arrest in a shooting investigation that sparked a lockdown at a middle school.

Officers arrested Deangelo Vereen-Price on Monday without incident. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police believe he is connected to the shooting last Wednesday where they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Wright Boulevard.

The shooting put Whittemore Park Middle School on a brief lockdown.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 843-248-1790.

