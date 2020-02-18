Conway police arrest man accused of shooting person multiple times

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have made an arrest in a shooting investigation that sparked a lockdown at a middle school.
Officers arrested Deangelo Vereen-Price on Monday without incident. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Police believe he is connected to the shooting last Wednesday where they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Wright Boulevard.
The shooting put Whittemore Park Middle School on a brief lockdown.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 843-248-1790.
