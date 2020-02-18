Conway Middle School student charged following social media threat against two schools, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway Middle School student was charged after making a social media threat against two schools, officials said.
According to information from Horry County Schools, parents were informed Monday of a social media threat against Conway Middle and Whittemore Park Middle schools.
Out of an abundance of caution, Conway police had an increased presence at both schools on Tuesday.
Police identified the unidentified Conway Middle School student as the one who sent the threat, district officials said. That student was charged and will be subject to school disciplinary actions, according to information from Horry County Schools.
