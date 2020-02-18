WATCH: Authorities set to share new details in investigation into 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s death

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lexington County coroner confirmed that 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s death was a homicide.
Police said Faye disappeared from her yard in the Churchill Heights subdivision in Cayce just over one week ago.
More than 250 members of law enforcement, including FBI agents, officers with the State Law Enforcement Division, and Cayce police officers worked around the clock for more than 72 hours searching for her.
Police said a piece of evidence found in a trash can in the neighborhood led them to go back to a wooded area they had already searched. That's where they said the 6-year-old’s body was found.
According to authorities, moments later they found the body of 30-year-old Coty Taylor at his home nearby on Picadilly Square, less than 500 feet from where Faye lived with her mother at their home on Londonderry Square.
Swetlik's death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities said the two deaths are linked, although how is not exactly clear.
According to investigators, Taylor was not known to police. However, they said they did speak to him and search his home last week.
