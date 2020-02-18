Authorities arrest 15-year-old accused of bringing gun to Pee Dee high school

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old Marlboro County High School student was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according to school officials.
Marlboro County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said a parent contacted the school resource officer who then told school administration. The school administration was on high alert to be on the lookout for the student, and when they found him, they searched his belongings.
McCord said the 9th grader was in possession of a handgun and taken into custody.
He said no students were in any danger at any time and all parents have been notified about the situation.
