Rising river levels lead to flooding in Socastee area

Rising river levels lead to flooding in Socastee area
Water crept into homes along Starcreek Circle in Socastee Monday morning. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | February 17, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 11:10 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents in Socastee are seeing flooding in the yards Monday, as the Waccamaw River is in flood stage, leading some water to back up along the southern stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Several viewers contacted WMBF News about water coming into homes on Rosewood Drive and Starcreek Circle in Socastee.

Water crept into homes along Starcreek Circle in Socastee Monday morning.
Water crept into homes along Starcreek Circle in Socastee Monday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

A WMBF News reporter found flooding at homes along Starcreek Circle.

The Rosewood community suffered devastating flooding following Hurricane Florence in 2018, with some homes forced to be demolished while others were abandoned.

RELATED STORY: Volunteers raising homes in Rosewood to prevent future flooding

The Waccamaw River in Conway remains in minor flood stage and will crest late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.

FLOODING: Neighborhoods along the Intracoastal in Socastee are frustrated after inland rain showers has caused flooding into their yards and homes.

Posted by Aaron K. Ladd WMBF on Monday, February 17, 2020

WMBF News will have much more starting Monday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.