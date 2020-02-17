Rising river levels lead to flooding in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents in Socastee are seeing flooding in the yards Monday, as the Waccamaw River is in flood stage, leading some water to back up along the southern stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway.
Several viewers contacted WMBF News about water coming into homes on Rosewood Drive and Starcreek Circle in Socastee.
A WMBF News reporter found flooding at homes along Starcreek Circle.
The Rosewood community suffered devastating flooding following Hurricane Florence in 2018, with some homes forced to be demolished while others were abandoned.
The Waccamaw River in Conway remains in minor flood stage and will crest late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.
