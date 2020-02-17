Medical examiner identifies body found in Fairmont as missing man

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A body found in Fairmont has been identified as a missing man, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards.
The medical examiner determined the body to be James McBryde, who had been reported missing on January 15.
His body was found Friday on North Walnut Street at the Fairmont city limits, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Edwards said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.
He said the medical examiner will do a toxicology report and check McBryde’s medical history to determine a cause of death.
