Manager, employee arrested after drug complaints at Florence Bojangles,’ police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after complaints came in about illegal drug activity at a Florence Bojangles’ location, according to police.
A press release from the Florence Police Department states Terrence Tisdale and Maurice Lamont Ellis were both arrested Feb. 12 and charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Tisdale was also charged with driving under suspension. Online records from the Florence County Detention Center states he remained in jail Monday morning under a $7,500 bond. Ellis was released Feb. 13 on a $5,000 bond.
Agents with the Florence Police Department’s special investigations unit were conducting surveillance at the local Bojangles’ after receiving several drug complaints, authorities said.
The complaints alleged that Tisdale, the manager, was distributing illegal drugs from the eatery, the release stated. Both he and Ellis, another employee, were seen leaving the location in a Nissan Maxiima.
Agents conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and the subsequent investigation led to both being charged, according to the press release.
Prior to the arrest, Tisdale was out on bond for a previous charge of trafficking cocaine, authorities said.
WMBF News has reached out to a Bojangles’ spokesperson for comment.
