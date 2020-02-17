Man threatens to kill woman, child during date in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after he was accused of choking a woman and threatening to kill her and her child, all while on a date in Myrtle Beach.
According to a police report, the victim told officers she was having dinner Sunday night at 41-year-old Jonathan Bohannon’s home when he became violent after drinking heavily.
“The victim reported that the offender choked her with his arm and held his hand over her mouth, preventing the victim from being able to flee,” the police report states.
The police report went on to say that Bohannon got a large knife, held it within inches of the victim and threatened to kill both her and her one-year-old child, who was not at home.
The victim told police that she was able to scream and that’s when the suspect’s mother, who also lives at the home, came into the room and helped her get away.
Bohannon is charged with first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
