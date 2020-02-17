Man accused of stealing S.C. deputy’s patrol car, wrecking it

EASLEY, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man, after deputies say he stole a Greenville county patrol car, and wrecked it on a road in Pickens County.
Lt. Ryan Flood said dispatch got a call before 9 a.m. Sunday saying a Greenville County patrol car was being driven erratically on Highway 124 in Greenville County.
Deputies said before they were able to get to the area, a rescue truck in Pickens County notified authorities that there was a wrecked Greenville County patrol car on Farrs Bridge Road.
Flood said they have since learned that the patrol car was stolen from the deputy's home in Pickens County.
Chief Deputy Chad Brooks with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says Roy Wood McDonald was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and charged with driving under the influence, grand larceny, and simple larceny.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.