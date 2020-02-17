FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rain set to arrive this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heavy rain set to arrive through the work week, followed by a big drop in temperatures.
The clouds begin to filter back in overnight, turning cloudy into Tuesday morning. It’s a generally dry start to the day but the rain chances will increase through the afternoon, lingering overnight into Wednesday. Tuesday is the last warm day this week as we top out around 65°.
Rain continues Wednesday morning, before a general drying trend through the afternoon. As the rain exits, the temperatures will quickly fall. While we start the morning off in the middle 60s, temperatures will tumble back into the lower 50s through Wednesday afternoon.
We’ll take a break from the rain Thursday morning before another round arrives late Thursday. This one will provide another opportunity for heavy rain, slowly exiting Friday morning. Rain totals through the week will average between 1″ and 2″.
While the winter weather threat is low, it’s not completely zero. As the moisture is exiting Friday morning, very cold air will be moving into the Carolinas. This cold air, chasing the moisture scenario is not great for winter weather in our area. Having said that, some wet snow flakes could mix in with the rain early Friday morning, mainly in eastern North Carolina. No accumulation or travel issues are expected.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.