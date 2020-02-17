FIRST ALERT: Mild weather before showers return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather returns to start the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Any sunshine we get today will be short-lived with increasing rain chances and our next weather maker returning to the area by Tuesday.
Despite a gloomy start to the day today, we will see some slowly improving conditions. A few hours of sunshine will be possible along with temperatures in the lower 60s.
Even warmer weather will return on Tuesday with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s. The warm up will unfortunately also bring increasing rain chances. Showers will turn more widespread through the day with a soaking rain likely throughout the day on Tuesday and into the middle of the week.
More rain will continue at times into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures slowly start to cool. With a soggy forecast, Wednesday's temperatures will reach the lower 60s before we see cold air filter in for the end of the week.
A quick-hitting system will bring one more round of rain into the area as the temperatures fall. Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 40s with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
