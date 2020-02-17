EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan details rescue after SUV plunges into Little Pee Dee River

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the Good Samaritans that helped to save five people from an SUV after it went off a bridge and into the Little Pee Dee River talked to WMBF News about the scary situation.
Emergency crews were called on Sunday to Highway 501, near the Horry-Marion County line for a sinking vehicle call. Five people were rescued from the SUV and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Thomas Fee said he was on Highway 501 and driving back into Horry County when he noticed a vehicle was fishtailing because of the wet roads.
Fee said before he knew it, he saw a massive splash after the SUV went into the water. All of it was captured on Fee’s dashcam video.
He pulled over on the side of the road and two other Good Samaritans were helping the five people out of the SUV.
Fee said there was a man, woman and three kids, including a six-month-old baby, and a puppy, all inside of the vehicle.
Rescuers were able to get everyone out of the vehicle.
