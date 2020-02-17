Conway leaders to consider reimbursing church damaged during Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders in Conway will talk Monday about reimbursing a local church.
City leaders will consider the request from Trinity United Methodist Church at Monday’s city council meeting.
Trinity United leaders are asking the city to pay back rezoning fees associated with rebuilding the church after it was damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Flooding impacted the building to the point where it was rebuilt months later.
The Conway City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.