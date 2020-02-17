Construction underway on new restaurant, entertainment venue at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction has begun on The Hangout, the new restaurant and entertainment venue that is scheduled to open at Broadway at the Beach in late 2020, according to property owners.
A press release stated The Hangout’s menu will spotlight seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers, sandwiches and tacos, and appetizers and sides made from locally sourced ingredients.
The retail shops range in size with individual and strip style, and there’s also a building labeled “future”.
The Broadway at the Beach location will be the second for The Hangout and its trailblazing creator, Shaul Zislin. The original, located in Gulf Shores, Ala., opened in 2008 and hosts the annual Hangout Music Festival in May.
