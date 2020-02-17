CCU’s Williams named ESPNW’s National Player of the Week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s DJ Williams continues to receive accolades for her record-setting performance last week.
The senior guard was named ESPNW’s National Player of the Week after scoring 51 points to lead the Chanticleers past Troy on Feb. 13.
With that performance, Williams set a school record. It was also the best for women’s college basketball so far this season.
Williams followed that with CCU’s third triple-double in program history, with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
