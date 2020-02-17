CCU baseball coach Gilmore has a form of liver cancer, according to university

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has been diagnosed with a form of liver cancer, university officials confirmed Monday.
The announcement comes more than two weeks after rumors began circulating about the health of one of the pillars of CCU athletics.
Kevin Davis, CCU’s assistant athletic director, said Gilmore will travel to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to further explore treatment options.
As for the 2020 season, Davis said Gilmore coached the Chants over opening weekend and “will be with the team this season.”
The team is showing their support for Gilmore on social media with the hashtag #GilleyIsOurGuy.
