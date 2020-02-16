’Things can happen in a split second’: Horry County families mourn the loss of six-year-old Faye Swetlik

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -The news of what happened to 6 year old Faye was hard on many South Carolinians. And some parents say it’s a reality check.
“Things can happen in a split second, so you just never know,” says Horry County mother Stephanie Serfass.
Right now we do not know what exactly happened to Faye Swetlik. The six-year old girl from Cayce was reported missing on February 10th.
After days of searching, Faye’s body was found outside in a wooded area near her home.
One mother in Horry County, Stephanie Serfass says this whole situation is heartbreaking.
“It’s very unfortunate and I really would not be able to deal with it, if it was mine, probably, and I’d blame myself, because I wasn’t there,” Serfass says.
Serfass says her son is six years old and has questions whenever a story about Faye comes on the news.
"Every once in a while he'll bring things up, and then we have to talk about it. So I think he thinks about it in the back of his mind.... Grayson do you think about it...?"
“Sometimes," her son replies.
Serfass says as much as she hates something this tragic to happen, she says it’s served as a reminder.
“Just keep him close and hug him everyday.”
Police say they are not looking for a person of interest in this case but are linking the death of her neighbor to this investigation.
