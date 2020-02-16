Suspect charged with attempted murder after Saturday shooting injures one in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A suspect remains behind bars after police say he shot and injured a victim Saturday in Darlington.
28-year-old Deshawn Mautese Goins arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and 3rd degree assault and battery. Goins was arrested without incident with the help of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Sunday, according to jail records.
The Darlington Police Department says they responded to a shots fired call on Tedder Street and Pearl Street around 10:02 p.m. on Saturday night. Once on the scene they found a victim with a gunshot wound, who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
Officials say the victim remains in stable condition.
The public is asked to contact the police department at 843-398-4026 if they have any information.
