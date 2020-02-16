Seven people injured after car crash on Highway 544

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seven people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 544.
Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on Dick Pond Road near Lake Park Drive.
Four cars were involved. One car was overturned. One person was entrapped in a vehicle involved in the crash.
Both lanes along Highway 544 were shutdown for a few hours as Horry County Fire Rescue and state troopers worked the scene.
The lanes have since reopened.
Authorities haven’t released what caused the crash at this time.
