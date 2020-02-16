Multiple agencies investigating after inmate dies at J. Reuben Long

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement says they’re still investigating after an inmate died Saturday at an area jail.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 53-year-old David Jonas died while in custody at the J Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday. Officials say an autopsy is ordered to determine the cause of death, but it is believed to be of natural causes.
The State Law Enforcement Division, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Coroner’s Office are each investigating the death.
WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.