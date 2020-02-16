2 missing girls, mom found dead after Amber Alert

MILWAUKEE, WI (WBAY) - The bodies of two missing girls and their mother have been found after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday and canceled Sunday.
During a news conference early Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police said Amarah Banks, 26, was declared missing on February 9th.
While investigating, police discovered that Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Cameria Banks, 4, were also missing.
Police then said they were contacted by law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee, who said they had information on the father, Arzel Ivery, 25, who was last seen with Amarah and the girls.
Milwaukee Police then traveled to Memphis, where Ivery was able to lead them to the garage where the three bodies were found.
At this time, it's unknown who the home and garage belong to.
Police are also unsure of the cause of death for all three victims.
