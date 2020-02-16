Man accused of breaking into several homes, threatening to kill, sexually assault women in Sumter, police say

SUMTER, S.C. (WYFF) - Police have arrested a man they say broke into several homes in Sumter and threatened to kill or sexually assault the women who lived there.
Two of the break-ins happened on the same day, and one happened weeks earlier.
Police said Darious Moore, 40, broke into an apartment at the Ashley Chase Apartments at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said he tried to sexually assault a woman before she was able to get away and call police.
About two hours later, police said Moore broke into a home on Woodlawn Court, only about a mile and a half from the first break-in.
In that case, Moore threatened to kill a woman living there, police said. Moore is accused of hitting the woman and fighting with her before he ran away.
She was hurt but was treated at the scene by emergency crews and is expected to be OK, police said.
Moore was arrested Wednesday in connection with those cases. Police also linked him to a similar break-in from Jan. 19.
Police said in January, Moore knocked on the door of a home on Reed Street, which is also in the close vicinity of the other two break-ins.
When a woman answered the door, police said Moore pushed himself inside and told her he was going to sexually assault her. The woman was able to get away without being hurt and called 911.
Police said Moore lives within a 2-mile radius of all of the crimes.
In an unrelated case, Moore is also accused of stealing a car in Sumter.
He faces felony charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and two counts of kidnapping, as well as grand larceny in connection with the car theft.
A judge denied Moore bail Friday.
