Greenville County patrol car stolen, wrecks in Pickens County, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Greenville County patrol car was stolen from a deputy’s home and was found wrecked by a rescue truck in Pickens County, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Ryan Flood said dispatch got a call before 9 a.m. saying a Greenville County patrol car was being driven erratically on Highway 124 in Greenville County.
Deputies said before they were able to get to the area, a rescue truck in Pickens County notified authorities that there was a wrecked Greenville County patrol car on Farrs Bridge Road.
Flood said they have since learned that the patrol car was stolen from the deputy's home in Pickens County.
According to Flood, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.
There is a suspect in custody, Flood said.
