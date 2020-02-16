Frank Martin responds to NCAA notice of allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three days ago, South Carolina received its notice of allegations from the NCAA concerning former South Carolina men’s assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans.
“I’m at peace,” said Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin. “I told you guys, I think two years ago, I put my head on the pillow and sleep like a baby because I know I don’t cheat. I don’t condone cheating. And, I work for a man that doesn’t cheat and doesn’t condone cheating.”
Martin, referring to South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner, emphasized the integrity in which Tanner leads the entire department.
"The guy that leads our program is as ethical as a man as I've ever been around," said Martin. "It's about ethics here."
The notice of allegations claims Evans accepted more than 58-hundred dollars in bribes from an agent. In return, Evans allegedly agreed to arrange meetings with the agent and former Gamecock guard PJ Dozier. Evans pleaded guilty in federal court last February to taking bribes.
On Saturday, following the win against Tennessee, head coach Frank Martin made clear that Dozier has zero to do with what took place and that it’s an isolated matter involving Evans.
“I’m just going to tell you, PJ has nothing to do with anything,” added Martin. “This is a Lamont Evans situation.”
On Thursday evening, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner issued the following statement:
"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach. As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.