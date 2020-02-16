FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase through Sunday evening

By Robert Whitehurst | February 16, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 6:25 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances return late Sunday, ahead of a soggy work week.

The clouds continue to increase Sunday morning, turning overcast into the early afternoon. An isolated shower is possible through this morning but the better chances arrives later in the day. Expect the coverage to increase, especially after 3 PM Sunday afternoon. While widespread, heavy rain is not expected, showers and areas of mist will continue through sunset.

Monday will be one of the drier days this week. Temperatures turn warmer under partly cloudy skies, climbing to 64° into the afternoon.

Rain chances quickly return though with scattered showers likely both Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain totals through the week are likely to approach around 1″.

We’ll remain unseasonably warm through Wednesday, approaching 70° Tuesday, dropping to 61° by Wednesday. Warm weather fans, soak it in... another big drop arrives late in the week!

Much colder weather moves in by Thursday with afternoon highs falling to 44° both Thursday and Friday.

