FIRST ALERT: Mild and unsettled weather to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rainy weather will taper off tonight, but return by Tuesday.
The weak storm system responsible for Sunday’s rain will move off shore before daybreak Monday taking the rain with it. However, lingering moisture will result in areas of fog and mist at times through early Monday morning. Monday morning temperatures will start off in the upper 40s to near 50.
Despite a gloomy start to the day, Monday will see improving weather with more sunshine at times and milder temperatures. Afternoon readings will reach the lower to middle 60s.
Even milder weather will return on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70. The warm up will also bring increasing rain chances. Showers will turn more widespread through the day on Tuesday with a soaking rain likely at times by late in the day.
More rain will continue at times into Wednesday as temperatures start to cool. With a soggy forecast, Wednesday’s temperatures will reach the lower 60s.
A strong cold front will usher in much colder weather to finish the week. By Thursday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 40s.
The cold weather will continue into Friday as well. Nighttime temperatures will drop below freezing and may pose a threat to early blooms and buds across the area.
