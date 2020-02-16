Carolina Beach Boardwalk set as filming location in ‘Lost Boys’ pilot

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With filming set to begin next month, new details about where the new ‘Lost Boys’ TV show is planning to shoot are becoming available.
According to a Facebook post made by Hurricane Alley’s, an oceanfront bar & grill located in Carolina Beach, location scouts with the show have confirmed that a number of scenes will be filmed along the boardwalk.
Associates with the show have also disclosed that around 200 extras will be needed for exterior shots featuring carnival attractions along the boardwalk.
Earlier this week, it was discovered that filming would take place in Southeastern North Carolina after the show was listed in the pre-production phase on the website for the Wilmington Regional Film Commission.
“The Lost Boys” was a 1987 movie directed by Joel Schumacher. This television adaptation was order by the CW Television Network last year but has since been retooled and will re-shoot the entire pilot episode.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.