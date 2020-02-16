Boy wanted for killing mother, 6-year-old brother and shooting father captured in North Carolina

Police were searching for 17-year-old Levi Norwood (Source: nbc4)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 1:56 PM

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The 17-year-old boy wanted for the grisly Valentine’s Day murder of his mother and 6-year-old brother, and for shooting his own father, was apprehended in North Carolina on Saturday.

This comes one day after Levi Norwood’s father came home to find his wife and other son shot to death.

Norwood then allegedly fired several shots at him and injured him, before fleeing the scene.

Norwood had been wanted for two counts of murder and was considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Fauquier County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office didn’t initially say where in North Carolina Norwood was finally caught, but did say a relatively minor crime led to his capture.

UPDATE: 2/15 @ 5:40PM LEVI NORWOOD has been APPREHENDED. Wanted for the murder of his mother and brother, Levi Norwood...

Posted by Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 15, 2020

On Sunday, the sheriff said he was taken into custody afters shoplifting at a Target in Durham.

They also recovered the 2007 Toyota Camry he was reported to be driving shortly after the incident.

