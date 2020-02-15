Police investigate after male’s body found in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday afternoon in Fairmont.
The Fairmont Police Department, along with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, are working to determine the identity of the man.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the body was found on North Walnut Street at the city limits.
The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for identification.
“Please keep the families of any missing person in your thoughts during this time of uncertainty,” said Chief Jon Edwards in a Facebook post.
