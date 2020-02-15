MBPD: Suspect swipes cash, keys from Ocean Boulevard hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still searching for a suspect Saturday after a report claims a person stole valuables from an area hotel room.
The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach police report. A 35-year-old female victim tells police she left her hotel room on Ocean Boulevard around 6:45 on Friday, February 14 to walk around the area with her family.
She tells police upon returning to her room just 15 minutes later, she noticed her purse was not hidden behind the pillows where she left it.
Police say an unknown suspect was able to steal her drivers license, three debit cards, a checkbook, a pair of spare keys to her vehicle and $400 in cash among other items.
Police say they asked the woman if the door was locked, to which she was unsure.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story if more information is made available.
