MBPD: Suspect stole hundreds in landscaping equipment from trailer parked outside Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are on the look out for a suspects they say stole hundreds of dollars in equipment from a trailer parked outside Coastal Grand Mall.
Myrtle Beach Police took to Twitter Saturday with pictures of an alleged suspect and vehicle in question.
Police report the suspect approached the black trailer on February 8, around 3:00 pm. Security footage obtained by MBPD, identifies the suspect as a white male wearing a neon vest.
The suspect appears to enter a white trailer nearby then cutting a lock off the nearby black trailer, stealing a chainsaw and two pruning shears. The victims estimate the value of the items stolen around $320.
ERMC, the group listed on the police report as the owners of the black trailer, is responsible for maintaining the outdoor public areas at Broadway at the Beach according to online records.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police at (843) 918-1382.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.