Horry County Police searching for endangered missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a 61-year-old woman who is missing and considered endangered.
Authorities said Marianne Cecilia Marsh was last seen Friday morning near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
She was last heard from Friday afternoon.
Police said Marsh has a medical condition requiring medication and typically needs a cane to walk.
She’s described as 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy Snuggie/hoodie.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
