Florence County Sheriff’s Office gives all-clear after bomb-making materials found

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office gave the all-clear after bomb-making materials were discovered in Effingham.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was called around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to Lebanon and Old Landfill roads near Effingham where the materials were found.
Authorities said a follow-up investigation in another case led them to discover the materials necessary to make a homemade bomb.
Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said what they found could have caused serious damage.
“This is something people use to make deadly bombs,” Barnes said.
The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to help investigate. The investigation forced authorities to close parts of Lebanon Road on Thursday and kept officials on the scene for several hours.
“So we had a lot of bomb techs here, so they’ve been going through, searching the area,” Barnes said.
Then on Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office, SLED and the Army Civilian Response Team out of Columbia performed controlled detonations to destroy the materials.
“We did find some materials. Those materials have been destroyed. There’s no threat to the community now. Everything’s been checked and destroyed,” Barnes said.
Barnes said SLED is now the lead agency in the case and will issue warrants sometime in the future.
