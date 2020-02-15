Florence County investigators searching for missing teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing Florence teenager.
Investigators say William Michael Bruene, 15, of 1600 Gateway Road in Florence, was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Bruene is described as a white male, approximately 6′3″, weighing approximately 170 pounds with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843 )665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
