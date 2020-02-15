FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River to crest Tuesday, small water rise on the Intracoastal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw River in Conway has now climbed into minor flood stage and will crest on Tuesday.
The Flood Warning continues for The Waccamaw River at Conway. As of Sunday evening, the stage was 11.07 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 12.0 feet by Tuesday evening then begin slowly falling.
At 11 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.
At 12 feet, Flooding will worsen in the Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters will begin to affect homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Swamps will be heavily flooded.
With the Waccamaw River in flood stage, some water is backing up along the southern stretch of Intracoastal Waterway as well. This is resulting in some very minor flooding of yards and docks along the Waterway from Socastee southward. Additional slight rises are likely, but no significant flooding along the Waterway is expected.
Additional rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but rainfall totals will likely only average .5 to 1 inch. This will not be enough to cause any additional significant rises on the river or waterway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.