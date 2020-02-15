FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday, dreary Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny and dry weather will give way to damp and dreary weather on Sunday.
Today will see plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the upper 40s to near 50.
Clear skies tonight will give way to thickening clouds as temperatures drop into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s near the beaches.
A weak storm system will brush by the area on Sunday with cloudy and dreary weather. No heavy rain is expected, but periods of mist, drizzle and light rain will likely from time to time during the day Sunday. Despite the clouds and light rain, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s.
A warming trend will kick off the new work week as temperatures climb into the middle 60s on Monday.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures return to the 70s. Along with the warmth, a few showers will be likely from time to time on Tuesday.
Much colder weather will filter into the area by the end of the week.
