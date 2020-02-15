FIRST ALERT: Clouds and rain chances return Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny and cool is just two words to wrap up the weather story for today.
Clear skies tonight will give way to thickening clouds as temperatures drop into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s near the beaches.
A weak system will brush our area tomorrow with cloudy and dreary weather. While no heavy rain is expected, periods of light rain, mist and drizzle will arrive from time to time throughout the day on Sunday.
Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures will dlimb into the middle and upper 50s. Look for the best rain chances to be along the Grand Strand at 60%. The chances for the Pee Dee will be at 40%.
A warming trend will kick off the new work week as temperatures climb into the middle 60s on Monday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Along with the warmth, rain chances will be likely from time to time on Tuesday.
Those scattered showers will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as the cold air filters back into the area by the end of the week. Look for another drop by Thursday.
