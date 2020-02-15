Effingham man charged in connection to bomb making incident

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - SLED has released arrest warrants for an Effingham man after a welfare check investigation led to the discovery of bomb making materials.
Waylen Douglas Edge, III, 37, of Effingham was arrested for possessing a "destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death."
The warrants released to WMBF News state that on February 13, the Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on Edge at his home.
The warrant says during the welfare check, deputies spotted items used to make a destructive device in plain view.
On February 14 after issuing a search warrant, the report says agents found parts and materials which when put together would make a destructive device.
Over the phone Sheriff Billy Barnes with the Florence County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WMBF News that Edge was taken into custody late Friday night.
Online jail records show Edge was released from the Florence County Detention Center after posting a $15,000 bail at 2:38 p.m. Saturday.
WMBF News reported earlier this week on closures on Lebanon Road in Effingham as multiple authorities investigated the scene. While on scene Sheriff Barnes confirmed to WMBF News that their department had been to this residence previously.
