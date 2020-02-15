Death investigation underway in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are conducting a death investigation in the Bucksport area.
Officers were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Bucksport Road, near Mishoe Road.
Police warn that patrol vehicles and detectives are in the area so traffic may be slowed down while they investigate.
WMBF News has a crew at the scene where there is a large police presence. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
