Conway police search for missing, endangered 60-year-old man
Eugene Hutcherson (Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | February 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:00 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the community’s help in finding a 60-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered.

Police said 60-year-old Eugene Hutcherson was last seen on Thursday near the 3300 block of Church Street in Conway.

He was wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans. He’s possibly driving a 2006 black Mercedes sedan with an Ohio license plate.

Hutcherson is described as a black man and is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

