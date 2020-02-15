Conway police search for missing, endangered 60-year-old man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the community’s help in finding a 60-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered.
Police said 60-year-old Eugene Hutcherson was last seen on Thursday near the 3300 block of Church Street in Conway.
He was wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans. He’s possibly driving a 2006 black Mercedes sedan with an Ohio license plate.
Hutcherson is described as a black man and is 6 feet 1 inch tall.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.