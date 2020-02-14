Valentine’s Day ‘Lunch of Love’ held to benefit Grand Strand Humane Society

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Fitting for Valentine’s Day, the Grand Strand Humane Society held its ninth annual Lunch of Love at Mellow Mushroom Friday afternoon.
The event featured pet adoptions, door prizes, and raffles. Additionally, a portion of every lunch ticket sold was donated back to the shelters.
Jess Wnuk, executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, said fundraisers such as these are important as the organization continues to grow and take in more animals.
"We took in 634 more animals last year than ever before. So, with that increasing number of intakes, it makes fundraisers like this ever more important," she said.
Wnuk also stressed how important community involvement is for the humane society, and said they’re grateful for all the support they receive every year.
