Temporary injunction granted to close Myrtle Beach inn due to drug activity, according to police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A temporary injunction has been granted to close the Rosen Sea Inn and prevent further illegal activity from occurring, Myrtle Beach Police said Friday.
According to a press release, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted the Rosen Sea Inn property as a nuisance and are working with the city to secure it.
Officers presented evidence that Rosen Sea employees and management routinely rented rooms to drug dealers, knowing that they intended to use the rooms for drug sales and carried persons who overdosed off the Rosen Sea property and dumped them on adjacent properties to avoid drawing the attention of law enforcement, authorities said.
According to the release, officers also presented evidence that Rosen Sea employees and management accepted stolen property in exchange for rent, used their rooms to sell illegal drugs and for acts of prostitution, fronted illegal drugs to drug dealers and allowed them to pay for the drugs later at the front office and charged an additional “tax” to rent the room to sell drugs.
The order is valid through Feb. 12, 2021, or the date of a final order in the matter.
“Our goal is compliance and property owners are accountable for the management of their properties; we will not allow these acts to take place in our city,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “During the time officers were working on the property, several community members approached our officers to thank us for our work to stop the illegal acts at the Inn. Nuisance properties don’t just affect those living nearby; they affect all of us who live, work, and visit our city.”
