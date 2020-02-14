Suspect Search: Victim says suspect decided to play golf with her car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for one man accused of heavily-damaging a victim’s car and another suspect who likes a certain kind of shoe, but doesn’t like to pay for them.
Horry County police are looking for Rayvreen Earl Green.
Officers responded last month to Harris Road in Longs in reference to a malicious damage complaint.
The victim said she was visiting a friend when Green walked up to where the car she had just purchased was parked and began hitting it with a golf club.
Green is accused of hitting the driver’s door and the driver’s rear hatch panel, bent her license plate and broke the driver’s rear tail light. The victim said he also struck the frame around the rear window.
The victim says she recorded the suspect damaging her vehicle and shared it with authorities.
Green is charged with domestic violence in the first-degree, unlawful communication and malicious injury to personal property less than $2,000.
He’s 44 years old with a last known address of Sid Patrick Road in Longs.
Horry County police are also searching for Justin Wayne Locklear.
Horry County authorities responded last month to The Nike Outlet on 4642 Factory Stores Boulevard in Myrtle Beach in reference to a shoplifting.
Officers said Locklear and another person entered the store, picked up nine pairs of Air Max shoes valued at $100 each and walked out of the store, past employees and cash registers without paying for the items.
On a separate occasion, officers said Locklear removed 3 boxes of AIR Max shoes, and again, walked past the registers and employees without paying for merchandise and left the store. That incident was recorded on video.
Locklear is charged with two counts of shoplifting $2,000 or less.
He’s 29years old with a last known address of River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach.
