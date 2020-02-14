Substitute teacher accused of urinating into cup with students present, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 57-year-old substitute teacher was fired after he allegedly urinated into a cup inside a New Hanover County classroom with students present.
The incident happened at Williston Middle School around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Darvin Bernard Greene was arrested on Friday and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
Lisa Estep, chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education, released the following statement regarding the incident:
“The board has been made aware of the alleged actions of Darvin Green and we regret that this happened at any New Hanover County School. Upon being notified by a student of Greene’s actions, the school system acted immediately, conducted an internal investigation, and then quickly notified law enforcement. Darvin Greene will no longer be allowed to work for New Hanover County Schools. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and this board stands ready to take action against any teacher, staff member, or administrator who violates the law or, in any way, compromises the safety or wellbeing of our students.”
