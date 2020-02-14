State trooper covering Horry County charged with assault and battery, according to authorities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested on assault and battery charges following a May 2019 incident, authorities said.
A press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division states 51-year-old David Andrew Eck was charged with third-degree assault and battery.
According to SLED, Eck was involved in a fight with a suspected drunk driver on May 5, 2019 while he was off-duty.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Eck was booked at 8 a.m. Friday.
