State trooper covering Horry County charged with assault and battery, according to authorities
By WMBF News Staff | February 14, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 1:11 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested on assault and battery charges following a May 2019 incident, authorities said.

A press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division states 51-year-old David Andrew Eck was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to SLED, Eck was involved in a fight with a suspected drunk driver on May 5, 2019 while he was off-duty.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Eck was booked at 8 a.m. Friday.

