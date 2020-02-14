Sheriff’s office: Suspect hospitalized following gun battle with deputy in Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized following a gun battle with a deputy in the Summerville area late Thursday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fired a rifle at a deputy who was pursuing him on foot in a wooded area near Salters Lane.
Capt. Roger Antonio said the deputy then fired back and struck the suspect who subsequently surrendered to deputies and was placed into custody.
The suspect was then transported to a hospital for treatment.
The deputy involved in the chase was not injured.
“Per protocol, SLED was requested to investigate the officer involved shooting,” Antonio said."Also per policy, the deputy was placed on administrative leave with pay."
According to Antonio, the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when a deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect for a domestic violence incident that happened in North Charleston.
A report states the suspect fled towards Summerville and exited his vehicle into the wooded area near Salters Lane where the gun battle would occur.
Residents reported multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel in the area.
Emergency crews had blocked off a portion of the road as authorities investigated the scene.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The sheriff’s office said more information is expected to be released.
