Restaurant Scorecard: Pub found with grease, grime, and debris; four eateries get perfect scores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An office filled with grease, grime, and debris. Plus, inspectors said a second restaurant that claims to be famous is filled with a whole lot of dust.
There’s also a perfect score quadruple play in this week’s Restaurant Scorecard, which begins with Office Italian Pub at 960 Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors said they found a buildup of grime on the can opener blade and on some of the cooking equipment. Health crews also said there was an accumulation of debris on shelves, pans, scales, and on top of a heat lamp. Grime was also found inside the reach-in cooler and inside a pan storing condiments.
Health crews also found grease and grime on the wall behind the cookline, under the cookline, and on prep cooler prep tables and wire shelving. Debris was also discovered under the chest freezers.
Inspectors gave Office Italian Pub an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Famous Toastery at 2005 Oakheart Road, Suite 5, in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors observed a condiment cup being used as a scoop and stored down in the bin of sugar.
Health crews also observed a plastic container storing bagged bread and bagels with food debris and buildup. Dust and buildup were also found on all of the ceiling vents and air returns in the kitchen. Dust buildup was also on ceiling tiles around the ceiling vents and air returns in the kitchen.
Inspectors pointed out a displaced ceiling vent in the kitchen and excessive dust on the walls around the kitchen. There was mildew on the caulking around the three-compartment sink and the dish machine drain boards.
There were no shield or bulb sheaths covering the light bulbs in the dry storage area. A broken light shield was also found.
Inspectors gave Famous Toastery an 88 out of 100.
How about a perfect score quadruple play this week? Hard Rock Cafe at 1318 Celebrity Square and Bei Jing at 3481 Belle Terre Blvd., both in Myrtle Beach; Zaxby’s at 1623 Church Street in Conway; and New York Diner at 920 Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet all gave perfect performances. Congratulations to the four of you.
