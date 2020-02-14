Report: Suspect hit man in head with hammer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest after a man was reportedly hit in the head with a hammer Wednesday.
Neil Rodney Main, 44, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature.
According to a report from Horry County police, officers responded to a home on Dick Pond Road around 9:45 p.m. for an assault call.
The victim said he and Main had been drinking throughout the night and got into a fight. Police said Main grabbed a knife and began to hit the kitchen door. According to the report, Main then took a hammer and hit the man in the head.
Police said the victim, who had an open wound on the right side of his head, was taken to the hospital by EMS.
A witness told police Main started to damage other property in the home before leaving the scene, the report confirms.
Main is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $40,000 bond.
