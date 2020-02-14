Public hearing, Horry County Council vote on ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ pushed back to March

Horry County residents will have to wait until March to weigh in on county council’s proposed "Second Amendment sanctuary” ordinance.
The council had planned to hold a public hearing on the proposal and take a second vote Tuesday, but the councilman who suggested the ordinance will not be able to attend that meeting.
Councilman Al Allen, the ordinance’s most vocal proponent, said he asked chairman Johnny Gardner to postpone the hearing and vote until March 10 when he could participate in the discussion. Allen said the chairman agreed to do that. Gardner could not be reached for comment Thursday.
"I want to be there for it," Allen said of the vote. "It's not a rush. A couple weeks is not going to change it."
The proposed ordinance is similar to other policies that have been presented to cities and counties across the country following the gun regulations recommended by the now Democratic-controlled legislature in Virginia.
Horry County’s proposed ordinance states that the county will oppose any state or federal law that county officials consider to be an infringement on the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
