Police: Woman injured after shots fired into Lumberton home

By WMBF News Staff | February 14, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:02 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired into a Lumberton home, injuring a woman.

According to a press release from Lumberton police, officers responded to a home on Page Street shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot.

The release states an unknown suspect or suspects shot into the home. Police said a woman was shot in the arm and torso.

According to the release, five other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Th woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said her injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

