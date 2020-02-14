Police: Woman injured after shots fired into Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired into a Lumberton home, injuring a woman.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, officers responded to a home on Page Street shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot.
The release states an unknown suspect or suspects shot into the home. Police said a woman was shot in the arm and torso.
According to the release, five other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Th woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said her injures are not believed to be life-threatening.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
